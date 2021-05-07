Elon Musk talks rocket launches with Miley Cyrus ahead of SNL hosting gig this weekend

Space exploration and electric car whiz Elon Musk is set to add another entry to his resume this weekend: Saturday Night Live host. To prove it, NBC has dropped a fresh teaser showing Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus on set and getting ready for this week’s new episode.

Musk, of Space X and Tesla fame, has been teasing wacky skit ideas for his hosting gig on Twitter (we’d just about guarantee Dogecoin gets a mention somewhere along the way), and in the first promo for this weekend’s skit-fest he’s talking rocket launches and laundry with Cyrus.

“I’m a wild card, so there’s no telling what I might do,” Musk jokes in the promo. Of course, this is also the Mother’s Day weekend episode as co-star Cecily Strong points out, so the threat of having their moms on the feed should keep things from getting too wacky.

Check out the teaser below. The episode (of course) airs on Saturday night.

Video of Elon Musk Promises to Behave on SNL

After Musk and Cyrus host this week, Saturday Night Live has also lined up its final two hosts and musical guests of the season that will follow. Keegan-Micheal Key will host the May 15 episode with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo; and Anya Taylor-Johnson will host on May 22 with musical guest Lil Nas X.