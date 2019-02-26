More Podcasts

Kill Bill, Uma Thurman
Tag: Fangrrls
Embrace the trash [Strong Female Characters #39]
St Marks Comics closing
Tag: Podcast
The story of New York City's St. Mark's Comics
Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry
Tag: Podcast
Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry explains how he speaks with spirits
Who Won the Week episode 168
Tag: Podcast
Who Won the Week Episode 168: Black Panther, How to Train Your Dragon, Ghostbusters
Kill Bill, Uma Thurman

Embrace the trash [Strong Female Characters #39]

Presenters
unspecified.jpeg
Cher Martinetti
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Feb 26, 2019

We know you've been waiting for this, and we're more than ready to deliver a brand-new episode of the FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast into your ear holes.

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney drink fanboy tears over Captain Marvel, mourn the conscious uncoupling of Netflix and Marvel with the official cancellations of Jessica Jones and The Punisher, bust some "vengeful woman" tropes, and play a Spring edition of Frak, Marry, Kill.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week Fangrrls founder & managing editor Cher Martinetti and contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google's Play Store here.

Subscribe on Spotify here.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Strong Female Characters
Tag: Podcast

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Strong Female Characters
Tag: Podcast
thunder.jpg
Nafessa Williams is a superhero for a new generation [Strong Female Characters #38]
Cher Martinetti Preeti Chhibber Courtney Enlow
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Strong Female Characters
Tag: Podcast
bilquis-starz.jpg
Yetide Badaki and other sex gods [Strong Female Characters #37]
Cher Martinetti Courtney Enlow
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Strong Female Characters
John Wick, puppy
Pouring one out for John Wick's dog [Strong Female Characters #34]
Cher Martinetti Preeti Chhibber Courtney Enlow
Jan 22, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Strong Female Characters
Chris Pratt
The worst of Chrises and the Greatest of All Time [Strong Female Characters #33]
Cher Martinetti Courtney Enlow
Jan 15, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0