Embrace the trash [Strong Female Characters #39]

We know you've been waiting for this, and we're more than ready to deliver a brand-new episode of the FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast into your ear holes.

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney drink fanboy tears over Captain Marvel, mourn the conscious uncoupling of Netflix and Marvel with the official cancellations of Jessica Jones and The Punisher, bust some "vengeful woman" tropes, and play a Spring edition of Frak, Marry, Kill.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week Fangrrls founder & managing editor Cher Martinetti and contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

