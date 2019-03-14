Emerald City Comic Con Day 1 cosplay gallery

There’s one day down and three to go at this year’s Emerald City Comic Con. If Thursday’s cosplayers were any indication, then we have much awesomeness to look forward to the rest of the weekend.

Thursday saw Mary Poppins' return (she has an umbrella; she's obviously visited Seattle before), and multiple members of the Spider-Verse were on hand to protect the Washington State Convention Center, as well.

