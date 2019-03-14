Latest Stories

Eleven Eleven
Tag: Games
SXSW: Inside the immersive VR experience Eleven Eleven
Mario Tennis
Tag: Comics
Emerald City Comic Con Day 1 cosplay gallery
burnham-tilly
Tag: Fangrrls
Star Trek: Discovery's 'Project Daedalus' focuses on Spock's anger
Hannah Cheesman as Airiam on Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Discovery’s Hannah Cheesman reveals Airiam’s link to The Next Generation
Mario Tennis

Emerald City Comic Con Day 1 cosplay gallery

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Mar 14, 2019

There’s one day down and three to go at this year’s Emerald City Comic Con. If Thursday’s cosplayers were any indication, then we have much awesomeness to look forward to the rest of the weekend.

Thursday saw Mary Poppins' return (she has an umbrella; she's obviously visited Seattle before), and multiple members of the Spider-Verse were on hand to protect the Washington State Convention Center, as well.

Make sure that you are keeping an eye out on all the fantastic happenings at ECCC by following our live stream right here every day! 

Addams Family
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Batman and Zatanna
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Braniacs
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Carmen Sandiego
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Clark Kent and John Snow
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay Family
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Critical Role
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cruella
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Darth Revan
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Dazzler
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Elf
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Handmaid's Tale
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Jawa and Porg
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Jedi Knight.JPG
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Jedi
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Mad Hatter
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Mario Tennis
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Mary Poppins
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Miles and Raven
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Overwatch 2
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Overwatch
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Peter Pan
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Robin
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Shiro
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Snow White
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Speed Racer
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Spider-Man 2
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Spider-Man
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Spider-Verse
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Star Wars
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Thor Loki Jedi
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: ECCC 2019
Tag: cosplay
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Batman
Tag: zatanna

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: cosplay
Tag: NYCC 2018
SaturdayCosplay (69 of 97)
Spider-Man memes and viral gold lead cosplay at NYCC Day 3
Al Mannarino
Oct 7, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2
Tag: cosplay
Tag: NYCC 2018
ThursdayCosplay (49 of 73)
Hometown hero Spider-Man dominates cosplay at NYCC on Thursday
Al Mannarino
Oct 5, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: NYCC 2018
Tag: Jim Lee
Harley Quinn - Amanda Conner cover - Color for print - Updated Invicta Logo with Yellow
Time for some Harley Quinn! Get an exclusive look at new superhero watches debuting at NYCC
Mike Avila
Sep 19, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Marvel's Spider-Man
Marvel's Spider-Man
Spidey sense overload: Guinness World Record 547 cosplayers pack a room as only Spider-Man fans can
Benjamin Bullard
Sep 17, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1