Emerald City Comic Con Day 2 cosplay gallery

Emerald City Comic Con is officially halfway in the books. A day that saw a blockbuster announcement did not deter the cosplay faithful from giving it their all for today's gallery.

From the Avengers to the Jetsons, everyone came wearing their 'Friday's best.' We were even graced with the presence of the hosts of the My Favorite Murder podcast! It seems the big theme costume this year is Into the Spider-Verse. Is it that surprising?

With two days left here in Seattle, we can expect the cosplay awesomeness to grow even more (it looks like an impossible task, but the fans seem ready!). Be sure to follow along with all the ECCC happenings on our live stream here, and follow along with our social media using the hashtags #ItsAFanThing and #ECCC!