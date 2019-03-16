Latest Stories

Captain Marvel Brie Larson Samuel L. Jackson
Objects in Space 3/16/19: Whatever it takes
Captain Marvel Brie Larson Carol Danvers
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 03/16
Girls Who Make Comics We Love Roundtable screenshot
WATCH ECCC: Girls Who Make Comics We Love roundtable chats about the industry
heartwood_wallpaper_1920x1080
Indie Comics Spotlight: Joamette Gil channels Power & Magic in her comics
The Jetsons

Emerald City Comic Con Day 2 cosplay gallery

Donnie Lederer
Donnie Lederer
Mar 16, 2019

Emerald City Comic Con is officially halfway in the books. A day that saw a blockbuster announcement did not deter the cosplay faithful from giving it their all for today's gallery.

From the Avengers to the Jetsons, everyone came wearing their 'Friday's best.' We were even graced with the presence of the hosts of the My Favorite Murder podcast! It seems the big theme costume this year is Into the Spider-Verse. Is it that surprising?

With two days left here in Seattle, we can expect the cosplay awesomeness to grow even more (it looks like an impossible task, but the fans seem ready!). Be sure to follow along with all the ECCC happenings on our live stream here, and follow along with our social media using the hashtags #ItsAFanThing and #ECCC!

Black Canary and Squirrel Girl
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer (cosplayer: @typicalunicorns)
Alien
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Anna and Leia
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Armored Belle
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Avengers
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Barf
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Beauty and the Beast
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Beetlejuice
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Fourth Doctor
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Funko Hopper
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Ghostbusters
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Grim Reaper
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Hagrid
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Iron Fist
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Kate Bishop and Black Widow
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Last Airbender
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Loki and Thor
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Black Panther
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Bombastic Bag-Man
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Bullseye and Elektra
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Clone Trooper
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Daryl and Negan
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Deathstroke
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Doctor Who and TARDIS
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Thirteenth Doctor
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Valkyrie
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Willow
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Wonder Snow White
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Wonder Woman
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Worlds Finest
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Young Justice
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Maleficient
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer (cosplayer: Annah Minx)
Mario Characters
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Monty Python
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
My Favorite Murder
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Overwatch 2
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Overwatch
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
PimpPool
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Predator
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Queen
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Reaper
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Red Hood
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Rocketeers
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Sauron
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Shazam
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Snake Eyes
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Spider-Gwen
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Spider-Man
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Spider-Verse
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Step Sisters
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Sybil Trelawney
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
The Jetsons
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Ruth Vader Ginsburg ECCC 2019
Ruth Vader Ginsburg. Credit: Li Perez-Rey
