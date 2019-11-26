Latest Stories

Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3 Batwoman Supergirl 2
Credit: ABC
Emergence: Jo discusses Kindred's demise, makes a 'coded' request in first look at tonight's episode

Contributed by
Josh Weiss
Nov 26, 2019

Last week, Emergence fans bid farewell to Terry O'Quinn's Richard Kindred, who was murdered in prison on the orders of his daughter, Emily Cox (Maria Dizzia). In this week's episode — titled "American Chestnut" — Jo Evans (Allison Tolman), hot on Cox's tail, is grappling with the fallout of the billionaire's death.

In an exclusive clip from Episode 8, Jo discusses Kindred's demise (the official report says he "was melted into goo") and asks Alan Wilkis (Seth Barrish) to change Piper's code. The geneticist refuses and thinks that it's better for the young girl (actually an extremely sophisticated robot) to learn the truth about herself sooner rather than later.

Watch below:

Written by Lindsey Allen (Flashforward) and directed by Jessica Lowrey (Santa Clarita Diet), "American Chestnut" finds the FBI showing up in Southold, which makes Jo's search for Emily all the more difficult. Elsewhere, Alex (Donald Faison) and Piper (Alexa Swinton) embark on a road trip, looking for answers, while the family celebrates Mia's birthday.

Created by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, the series also stars Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., Zabryna Guevara, and Clancy Brown.

"It's a sci-fi show, so I don't want to compare it to anything, to be honest with you, but … if comparing it to something … I would say Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, mostly,” Faison told us at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Be sure to catch tonight's episode of Emergence on ABC at 10 p.m. EST.

The Season 1 finale — "Where You Belong" — premieres Tuesday, Dec. 10.

