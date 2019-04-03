Emilia Clarke’s mom, aka the Grandmother of Dragons, knows how Game of Thrones ends

The ending of HBO’s Game of Thrones has been such a matter of fan theorizing and popular speculation that entire websites have been devoted to gambling on who holds the Iron Throne when all is said and done. But one person knows for sure: Emilia Clarke’s mom.

That’s because the actress who brought Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, to life broke down and confessed the ending to her mother (Grandmother of Dragons, if you’re keeping track of this family tree). Clarke explained as much on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, saying that her mother — “a vault” — has already forgotten the information that millions of nerds would kill for.

Check it out:

Video of Emilia Clarke Told One Person How &#039;Game Of Thrones&#039; Ends

After discussing the life-threatening brain hemorrhages she’s recently gone public with, Clarke turned to lighter fare: plot secrets.

"I wasn’t supposed to, I told my mum,” said Clarke. “The good thing about telling my mom was that she’s a vault. Because she’s just done forgotten it.” Her mom read one of the final scenes, but it obviously didn’t make too much of an impression, since that memory simply seems to have vanished as quickly as it arrived.

“If she falls asleep on a plane, I’m very worried that she’s going to say it in her sleep and not realize her subconscious knows exactly what happens,” Clarke said. Cue fans booking plenty of out-of-the-way plane trips alongside the Grandmother of Dragons, if only to convince her to make some high-stakes bets.

If anyone’s game for an Inception-style heist, they should start planning quickly because Game of Thrones begins its final season on April 14.