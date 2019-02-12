Emilia Clarke preps for Thrones’ final season by ribbing castmates over deaths and nude scenes

Latest Stories

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 12, 2019

In April, Game of Thrones will begin to leave us, its cast members going their separate ways, never to fight for the Iron Throne again. In fact, it wouldn't be inaccurate to compare the eighth and final season of the HBO fantasy series to a graduation ceremony. 

That's how Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, feels about it, anyway. Appearing in a charity-based video, the actor decided to give a rundown of yearbook-inspired GoT class superlatives that apply to the biggest names that make up (or made up) the series' cast and crew.

For example, the actor who had the reaction upon discovering that their character would die is none other than Jason Momoa, aka Khal Drogo, leader of the Dothraki horde. It was made all the more devastating after you take into account that Momoa Rugby-tackled Clarke to the floor the first time they met, screaming, "WIFEY!"

So, who is most likely to be "A Stark in the streets and a Wildling in the sheets?" Get the answer and more in the video below! The superlatives begin at the 42-second mark.

Then there was that time where showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff "wrote" a storyline where Jon Snow's face gets all scarred just to mess with Kit Harington. Harington's also the dude mostly likely to insist on doing a nude scene because of his washboard abs. Also, who's got the best Instagram account? It's a tie between Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and the Jon Snow fan account. 

The video was really part of a larger non-profit campaign for Omaze, which is giving away a chance to attend the Season 8 premiere after party with Clarke in Manhattan. All you have to do to enter your name for the drawing is donate a few bucks right here to a cause that helps young adults get back on their feet after certain medical traumas.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on HBO Sunday, April 14, at which point it'll be time to cue up Vitamin C's "Graduation." 

