Emilia Clarke finally unmasks the culprit behind Game of Thrones' infamous coffee cup

Conleth Hill, the man who played Lord Varys, is just as cunning in real life as he was on HBO's Game of Thrones. During a guest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) revealed that Hill was allegedly behind that major coffee cup gaffe in the show's eighth and final season.

"Here's the truth," began Clarke, who had taken much of the flack for the rogue drinking vessel since it appeared in front of her character in Episode 3 of Season 8 ("The Last of the Starks"). "We had a party before the Emmys recently and Conleth ... who's sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I gotta tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!' ... He's like, 'I think it was. I'm sorry, darling. I didn't want to say anything because it seemed [like] the heat was very much on you.' And I was like, 'WHAT?! WHAT?!' ... See how I'm passing the buck?"

Of course, Clarke did admit that Hill "might've been drunk" when he confessed, but it just feels so on brand for the deceit-happy Master of Whisperers, so we can finally (probably) put the mystery to rest after all this time.

Video of Daenerys vs. Varys: Emilia Clarke Reveals Conleth Hill&#039;s Coffee Cup-gate Confession

This week, HBO axed a Game of Thrones prequel series starring Naomi Watts. Hours later, it was confirmed that the network had decided to go in a different direction with show centering on House Targaryen 300 years before the original show.

While Clarke played one of the dragon clan's last-living members, she admittedly pulled a Jon Snow and admitted she knows nothing about the upcoming project, which is being overseen by Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapocknik.

"I genuinely don't know anything about it," Emilia said. "I heard that it's happening. We've got a group WhatsApp and someone popped it on today and was like, 'Look at that.' We were like, 'Ooooo.' And that's pretty much it. No, seriously, I don't know anything ... [Will I have] a cameo? ... What else am I gonna do? ... Spoiler, I'm no longer alive."