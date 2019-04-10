Farewell, Felicity: Emily Bett Rickards' final day on Arrow closes out with songs and tears

We're not crying, there's just some "Smoak" in our eyes. Yesterday, Emily Bett Rickards enjoyed her last day on the set of The CW's Arrow after she announced her departure from the comic book series less than two weeks ago. This was obviously very poignant for the actress, who has played Felicity Smoak, tech genius and primary love interest of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), since the show first began back in the fall of 2012.

To commemorate Rickards' final day on set, members of the cast and crew posted videos/posts dedicated to (or featuring) her on social media. For example, Amell's young daughter sang an adorable song in the actress' honor.

"There are days when actors shed a noble tear in a scene and there are days when they ugly cry to the point of fogging up their scene partners glasses. Today was the latter," wrote Amell in a separate tweet.

Others who paid homage to Rickards were Rick Gonzalez (Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog), James Bamford (producer), Beth Schwartz (executive producer), Katie Cassidy Rodgers (Laurel Lance/Black Canary/Black Siren), and Carina Adly MacKenzie (CW show writer).

"It has been a ride," says Rickards in Gonzalez's video. "We're old and tired."

Arrow, currently airing its seventh season, will end for good after a shortened eighth season expected to kick off in the fall. This is another bittersweet development, as the series helped launch The CW's entire modern slate of DC superhero programs including The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, and the upcoming Batwoman.