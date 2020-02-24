Latest Stories

Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part II
Credit: Paramount Pictures
Emily Blunt takes a terrifying trip in new trailer for Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II

Contributed by
Benjamin Bullard
Feb 24, 2020

Silence is as golden as ever in the beast-stalked landscape of A Quiet Place Part II, the hugely-anticipated sequel to 2018’s breakout horror hit starring real-life husband-and-wife duo John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. But with family-protecting duty now in the hands of Blunt’s Evelyn Abbott in the wake of her husband’s tragic sacrifice, things are getting a lot noisier out there…which is another way of saying that nowhere is really safe. 

Expanding on the 30-second teaser revealed during last month’s Super Bowl, the minute-long new trailer for A Quiet Place Part II takes Blunt and kids on the run across the post-apocalyptic landscape still populated by all the survivors who’ve managed to stay hidden away from the sound-sensitive creatures’ sonar. But staking out a moment’s peace in a rare space of precious solitude comes with its own surprises, as the family stays under extreme pressure to protect what little they have left. 

Paramount Pictures on YouTube

The terrifying new clip serves up tons of creature-fleeing action, as well as Evelyn’s introduction to the mysterious Emmett (franchise newcomer Cillian Murphy) inside the bowels of an abandoned factory. With poignant imagery, it also shows how the Abbotts are traveling with their most precious cargo: Evelyn’s infant child, hidden away inside a wooden crate that follows the family everywhere they go. 

We also catch a quick glimpse of an open, grassy area where the creatures cut a rampage through more people than we’ve yet seen in A Quiet Place’s sparsely-populated world. Is it a new area? A flashback to the pre-creature world; the same world that gave us Krasinski’s surprise appearance as Lee Abbott in the Super Bowl trailer? Paramount already has teased that the creatures aren’t the only dangers lurking in the sequel, but the new clip keeps things mysterious as to what the new threats might be. 

With a global box office-breaking $340 million haul against a meager $17 million production budget, the Krasinski-directed first film all but laid a sound (pun intended) foundation for an inventive new horror franchise. Krasinski’s back to direct the sequel as well, with a cast that includes Blunt, Murphy, Noah Jupe (Marcus), Millicent Simmonds (Regan), and newcomer Djimon Hounsou. There’s less than a month to go before the silence breaks once more, when A Quiet Place Part II stealths into theaters on March 20.

 

