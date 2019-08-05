Latest Stories

Perifit
Tag: Fangrrls
How I kegeled my way through Flappy Bird
Andy Serkis
Tag: Movies
Andy Serkis closes deal to assimilate with Venom 2 as director
Wynonna Earp.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
SDCC 2019: Wynonna Earp cast as breakfast foods
Sam Neill Event Horizon
Tag: Movies
Event Horizon series to rip a hole in the space-time continuum at Amazon
Man in the High Castle Statue of Liberty
More info i
Credit: Amazon
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Emmy Contender: How The Man in the High Castle destroyed the Statue of Liberty, Nazi-style

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Jennifer Vineyard
Aug 5, 2019

Apparently, no one thought it suspicious when a small group of men took a ferry out to Liberty Island and took pictures of the Statue of Liberty while discussing their plans to blow it up. If anyone noticed the team from The Man in the High Castle — senior VFX supervisor Lawson Deming, production designer Drew Boughton, cinematographer Gonzalo Amat, director Dan Percival, and executive producer Richard Heus — they were probably distracted by the pouring rain, which cleared the site of lingering tourists and anyone else who might have confused a VFX chat for a planned terrorist attack.

"Certainly the NSA or whoever has files on us knew about it, because we had lots of emails back and forth saying, 'When we fire missiles at it, what's it going to look like?'" Deming recalls with a laugh.

More Emmy Contender

Russian Doll bathrooms
Emmy Contender: A trip through Russian Doll's award-nominated bathrooms
Eleven Stranger Things mind flayer
Emmy Contender: Stranger Things 3D-printed Demodog heads, made Eleven even scarier in post
Aug 23, 2018

Lady Liberty meets her end in the Season 3 finale of Amazon's alternate history show, during a historical cleansing ceremony by the Nazis called Jahr Null (Year Zero) in which they erase the iconography of America's history and assert their dominance. They want to destroy the Statue of Liberty, but they want to do so with as much pomp and circumstance as possible — it's propaganda, after all — and that means making it look like it's fairly easy to topple over the symbol of American freedom. (Spoiler alert: It's not.)

Man in the High Castle

Credit: Amazon

The Statue of Liberty has been destroyed in film before, including Planet of the Apes, Deep Impact, and Cloverfield, and it typically takes a cataclysmic level of force to bring Lady Liberty down. In The Man in the High Castle, though, the Nazis want to make the destruction an expression of their military might. Fighter pilot missiles coincide with a fireworks display, to be witnessed by cheering crowds and movie cameras.

"The Nazis were big on showmanship," Deming says. "They made publicity out of everything, from the rallies they had in Germany to their propaganda films, and so we thought that if they were going to bring down the Statue of Liberty, they're going to do it in the most showbiz way possible. But they're also pragmatic. So we have the air show, the planes that fly in, the streams of colored smoke, the barges with spotlights, and the planes fire missiles at the base of the statue."

Of course, that's not what takes down the statue. The destruction actually takes place due to a controlled demolition — a preset ring of explosives at the base. The explosives blow up the pedestal, causing the statue to slide down the rubble so the torch hand can sink below the surface of New York Harbor.

"That was a big deal to figure out how to do that, because everyone wanted the statue to fall into the water," Deming says. "And I talked to some other VFX guys who had done this before, and they said, 'You can't get the statue in the water. It's too far away.'"

Liberty Island, as it turns out, has a wider radius that the Statue of Liberty is tall, even at its most narrow point. Plus, the statue itself is made of metal, so it couldn't crumble like a stone statue. This meant Deming had to figure out how to get the pedestal to collapse and almost surf down to the rubble in the right direction to tip and fall over, so that the arm that holds the torch — the highest point on the statue — could crack off the pier and tumble into the water.

 

The eyebrow-raising trip to Liberty Island and all the effort that went into planning the destructive GCI sequence was worth it, though, because the demolition had to adhere to the laws of physics and geography. "The strength of the show," Deming says, "is dependent on being able to believe, 'Oh my goodness, this could have actually happened.' This is not just a flight of fancy."

 

 

 

 

Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Emmy Contender
Tag: The Man In The High Castle
Tag: VFX
Tag: Emmy Contenders 2019
Tag: How They Did That

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: