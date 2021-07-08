Encanto: Disney drops first magical trailer for animated film inspired by Latin America

Disney Animation is heading to the verdant mountains of Colombia for its next big screen project, Encanto. Premiering in theaters this November, the film centers around Mirabel Madrigal (voiced by In the Heights' Stephanie Beatriz), a 15-year-old girl who is the only member of her family without magical powers. However, Mirabel may be her family's only hope after learning that the magic surrounding her home is in grave danger.

“Mirabel is a really funny, loving character, who also deeply yearns for something more,” Beatriz said in a statement. “She’s also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right — something I love and relate to very much. I’m Colombian on my father’s side, and playing this role fills me with immense pride. As a Disney kid, I’d burn through my VHS tapes and adored every single magical story that the world of Disney introduced me to. I learned in those that stories that anything is possible, especially if you believe in magic and the goodness rooted deep inside us all."

María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz, and Carolina Gaitan co-star.

Check out the ravishing trailer below:

Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote brand-new songs for the project, which opens theatrically in November.

He lightly teased the project during an appearance on Good Morning America last June, stating: "I'm a writing a new animated musical with Disney Animation. I'm a collaborating with the Zootopia guys and Jared Bush, who wrote Moana with me. It's set in Colombia, in Latin America, and that's all I can say before [Disney Chairman] Bob Iger just shows up at my house."

Several months later, Encanto dropped its first bit of enchanting teaser footage during Disney's packed Investors Day call. Zootopia's Jared Bush and Byron Howard co-directed the film with The Haunting of Hill House producer, Charise Castro Smith. Smith also penned the screenplay with Bush.

Clark Spencer (Wreck-It-Ralph) and Yvett Merino (Raya and the Last Dragon) are producers.

Check out another production still and a pair of teaser posters below:

The trailer above features one of the movie's original songs — “Colombia, Mi Encanto" — performed by 17-time Grammy and Latin Grammy winner, singer, songwriter, and actor Carlos Vives (a native of Santa Marta, Colombia).

“This song is a celebration of the magical diversity of Colombia,” Vives said. “I can’t wait to see how the music will blend with the images and the characters inspired by the ‘encanto’ of Colombians.”

Encanto arrives in theaters everywhere Wednesday, Nov. 24.