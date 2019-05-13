Hug it out with this behind the scenes video of an Avengers: Endgame reunion

Tom Holland may not have a great sense for what’s happening in the MCU films, but on a micro, scene-by-scene level, he’s still one of the superhero franchise’s greatest strengths. Like the relationship between Spider-Man and Iron Man, which is such a complex paternal bond that this iteration of Spidey doesn’t even need an uncle Ben. So when Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr. took fans behind the scenes to a particularly touching segment of Endgame, it was hard not to be affected.

***Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below***

Downey Jr. posted a video on Instagram documenting his Avengers: Endgame reunion with the formerly Thanos’d Peter Parker, featuring the most emotional hug in the series.

Take a look (and grab a hankie):

We don't feel so good, Mr. Stark. Even with a bunch of film equipment in the way, it’s easy to get choked up. Boom mics won’t stop the tears. Even as Peter accidentally roasts Tony’s grey hairs (it’s been five years in between Spidey’s dusting and resurrection), the improvised and playful lines only help the emotions in the scene.

Soon, as fans know, Tony would have to deliver another infamous line that wasn’t originally in the script, but for now, we can look back on the glorious moments of (surrogate) father-son superherodom. Anyone else need a hug?

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.