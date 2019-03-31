Enjoy the Wonders of WonderCon Day 2 Cosplay

WonderCon is 2/3 of the way done, and the cosplay just keeps getting better and better. If you are a fan of musicals, today was the day for you, as the cast of Cats and the Greatest Showman himself made appearances.

We had yet another appearance by various members of the Spider-Verse. If we were you, we'd get used to that fact. Into the Spider-Verse impacted and inspired so many people, the craze is going to grow exponentially as con season continues.

You can check out what Day 2 brought to Anaheim in the gallery below, and be sure to check out all the WonderCon news right here on SYFY Wire.