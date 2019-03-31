Latest Stories

Jordan Peele's Us doppelgangers
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: Us and the utilitarian red boiler suit
Winston Duke's M'Baku in Black Panther
Tag: Movies
Black Panther nabs holdover awards season prizes at NAACP Image ceremony
Alien 40th Anniversary Shorts Ore
Tag: Movies
Two Alien short films channel the spirit of Ripley at WonderCon
Jeremy Renner Ronin Hawkeye Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Movies
Hasbro's Avengers: Endgame toys reveal Hawkeye's full Ronin costume
Cats

Enjoy the Wonders of WonderCon Day 2 Cosplay

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Mar 31, 2019

WonderCon is 2/3 of the way done, and the cosplay just keeps getting better and better. If you are a fan of musicals, today was the day for you, as the cast of Cats and the Greatest Showman himself made appearances.

We had yet another appearance by various members of the Spider-Verse. If we were you, we'd get used to that fact. Into the Spider-Verse impacted and inspired so many people, the craze is going to grow exponentially as con season continues.

You can check out what Day 2 brought to Anaheim in the gallery below, and be sure to check out all the WonderCon news right here on SYFY Wire.

Batgirl
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Batman Who Laughs
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Bojack Horseman
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Brak
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Captain Marvel
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cats
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 1
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 2
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 3
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 4
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 5
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 6
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cosplay 7
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cruella Deville
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Cyborg
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Daredevils
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
DC Comics
Image Credit: Donnie LedererCosplay by: @thattallasiancosplay@mat_hatter_aylce@roguex23
Death
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Doctor Strange
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Flo
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Gambit
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Go Go
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Greatest Showman
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Grifter
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Grim Reaper
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Halo and Dredd
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Hawkman and Hawkgirl
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Jay Garrick
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Johnny
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Josie
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Killmonger
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Lego Batman
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Loki
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Mario
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Mork
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Phantasm and Black Mask
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Punisher
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Riddler
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Scarlet Witch and Mystique
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Sentinel
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Shazam
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Spider-Ham
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Spider-Verse
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Star Wars
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Starlord
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Taskmaster
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
The Flash
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Thor
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Thor and Haewkeye
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Tim
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Up
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Ursula and Ariel
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Zatanna
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
Zombie Stormtrooper
Image Credit: Donnie Lederer
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Games
Tag: News
Tag: Features
Tag: WonderCon 2019
Tag: cosplay

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Alien
Tag: 20th Century Fox
Alien 40th Anniversary Shorts Ore
Two Alien short films channel the spirit of Ripley at WonderCon
Don Kaye
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Child's Play
Tag: WonderCon 2019
Chucky
WonderCon: Mark Hamill will voice Chucky in Child's Play remake
Donnie Lederer
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: WonderCon 2019
Tag: warner bros. pictures
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS
WonderCon 2019: WB drops trailers and spills secrets on Godzilla 2, Shazam!
Don Kaye Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: The Twilight Zone
Tag: CBS All Access
The Twilight Zone reboot
Wondercon: What fans can expect out of the new Twilight Zone
Ernie Estrella
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0