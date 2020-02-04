Enola Holmes composer teases 'Harry Potter' vibe for Millie Bobby Brown movie

With Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown will go from scarfing down Eggos in Hawkins, Indiana to solving dangerous mysteries in Victorian, England as the little sister of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's legendary Baker Street detective.

Based on the hit book series by Nancy Springer, the film is directed by Killing Eve and Fleabag alum, Harry Bradbeer. While we have yet to see any trailers or production stills from the highly-anticipated project, SYFY WIRE does have a magical verbal teaser from the movie's composer, Daniel Pemberton (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Birds of Prey).

“Enola Holmes, I’m working on right now and that, for me, is kind of interesting because I’m doing quite a conventional straight orchestral score, which is fun for me because I don’t normally do that," he tells SYFY WIRE. "And so, it’s just a way of saying I’m gonna do something different from what you’d expect. It’s a really fun, heartwarming adventure film with Millie Bobby Brown. [It’s] very British and it’s kind of got the sort of magic of Harry Potter in a way. So that's been really fun."

Credit: Puffin Books / Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Potter comparison sounds about right since the screenplay was written by Jack Thorne, the man who brought us Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Pemberton was also kind enough to play the movie's main theme over the phone for us. SYFY WIRE is the first outlet in the world to have heard it, but unfortunately, we can't share any details of what the cue entails at this time.

What we can tell you is that Enola Holmes co-stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) and Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games) as the titular character's famous older brothers: Sherlock and Mycroft. Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Adeel Akhtar (Counterpart), Frances de la Tour (Dolittle), Louis Partridge (Paddington 2), Susie Wokoma (Year of the Rabbit), and Burn Gorman (Pacific Rim) comprise the rest of the ensemble cast.

Looking towards the future, Pemberton is also slated to return as composer for Sony's first Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, which swings into theaters on Apr. 8, 2022. He's already been filled in on the project's secret story, but is wisely keeping mum at the moment.

"I’m really good friends with Phil [Lord] and Chris [Miller] and a lot of the other people involved in that, so we just meet up for drinks anyway and just talk about stuff," he continues. "I’m always thinking about what we can do to make [the sequel] even more exciting than the first one … They have a story and it’s really brilliant. I think it’s gonna be very exciting. That’s all I’ll say."

Enola Holmes is expected to sleuth its way into theaters sometime this year.