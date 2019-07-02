WIRE Buzz: Enola Holmes tracks down Sam Claflin; Doc Brown talks Back to the Future's future

Mysteries! Lions! Time travel! We cover all three topics in this edition of WIRE Buzz, which offers major updates on Enola Holmes, The Lion King, and Back to the Future.

Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) is just the latest genre star to board Legendary's Enola Holmes, a film that will focus on the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. The report from Variety does not specify what character Claflin will play, but he's joining a cast that includes Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw, and Adeel Akhtar.

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) is taking on the eponymous role with Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) playing her older brother, Sherlock. There's no word yet on who will be Mycroft or if the third sibling will even appear in the feature.

Based on the book series of the same name by Nancy Springer and directed by Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve), the mystery movie is expected to be released sometime next year. Harry Potter and The Cursed Child's Jack Thorne wrote the screenplay.

The first featurette for Jon Favreau's "live-action" remake of The Lion King for Disney introduces us to most of the all-star cast and delivers some never-before-seen footage.

"I'm entering into Lion King, inheriting all I learned on Jungle Book," says Favreau in the video below. "There was a tremendous opportunity to retell the story using a new set of tools and a new technology."

The project boasts one of the most impressive casts Disney has assembled: Donald Glover (Simba), Beyonce (Nala), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), John Oliver (Zazu), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Eric Andre (Azizi), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Amy Sedaris, Billy Eichner (Timon), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari), and John Kani (Rafiki).

Hans Zimmer returned to handle the soundtrack, which will feature the iconic songs written by Elton John and Tim Rice. Pharell Williams is also involved this time around.

Written by Jeff Nathanson, The Lion King roars into theaters July 19.

Back in November, a survey found that genre fans wanted a fourth Back to the Future movie over any other franchise sequel. And while director Robert Zemeckis has been adamant about not revisiting the time-traveling series, that doesn't mean its iconic stars can't theorize about where a third follow-up might go.

During an appearance at Niagara Falls Comic Con, Christopher Lloyd (Dr. Emmett Brown) was happy to offer up his thoughts on a story for Back to the Future Part IV.

"I think somehow it needs to kind of convey a message about something that’s important to everyone, universally, like climate change," he said, according to Comic Book Resources. "Some way of incorporating whatever fever is going on at the moment into the film and keep the feeling of one, two and three... That’s a tricky, tricky deal. Because you don’t want to do another one and disappoint. So I don’t know. I’d be happy to, for myself. But we’ll see.”

BTTF recently got a major shout-out in Avengers: Endgame, which heavily featured time travel as part of its central plot. This wink and nod was very much enjoyed by the franchise's original screenwriter, Bob Gale.