It's elementary! Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill returning for 'Enola Holmes' sequel at Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown will officially return for more Victorian-era sleuthing in a sequel to 2020's Enola Holmes. Netflix confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday, also revealing that Henry Cavill will reprise his role as Enola's older — and more famous — brother, Sherlock. Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) are returning as screenwriter and director, respectively. However, it's unclear whether Sam Claflin has been asked to step back into the role of the third Holmes sibling, Mycroft.

"I can’t wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family,” Brown said in a statement. “Enola holds a special place in my heart — she’s strong, fearless, intelligent and brave. I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!"

It stands to reason the sequel is all set to adapt the second book in Nancy Springer's award-nomimated YA series: The Case of the Left-Handed Lady (2008). In it, Enola attempts to track down a left-handed charcoal artist known as Lady Cecily, while being hunted down by her own brother.

Enola Holmes premiered on Netflix last September to rave reviews (it currently holds a 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and was reportedly streamed by 76 millon households during its first 28 days on the platform. Exclusively speaking with SYFY WIRE in early 2020, the movie's composer, Daniel Pemberton, likened the property to Harry Potter.

“That, for me, is kind of interesting because I’m doing quite a conventional straight orchestral score, which is fun for me because I don’t normally do that," he said. "And so, it’s just a way of saying I’m gonna do something different from what you’d expect. It’s a really fun, heartwarming adventure film with Millie Bobby Brown. [It’s] very British and it’s kind of got the sort of magic of Harry Potter in a way. So that's been really fun."

If Netflix plays its cards right, the streamer could have the next YA film franchise on its hands. Using her massive star power (a welcome byproduct of her breakout role in Stranger Things), Bobby Brown served as a producer on the first adaptation and is probably going to wear dual hats on the follow-up project as well.

“I think it’s important to have young producers because it gives youth an opportunity to tell their stories," the young actress told Variety last year. "Age shouldn’t define whether you can do something or not. Young filmmakers should get the opportunity to tell their stories, and I’ve just been lucky enough to share mine. It was really exciting because that meant I could be on-screen and still have my say off screen. I’ve never had an opportunity like that before."