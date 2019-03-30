Latest Stories

Justice League vs the Fatal Five
Tag: Movies
Justice League and the Fatal Five duke it out at WonderCon premiere
the-legend-of-zelda-oot-adult-zelda-reveal
Tag: Fangrrls
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is about Zelda becoming an adult, too
Legion FX
Tag: TV
Wondercon: Legion panel shows over 10 minutes of Season 3 premiere and introduces Lauren Tsai as Switch
Joker's Five Way Revenge
Tag: Videos
WATCH: Legendary Batman artist Neal Adams explains the Joker's rebirth
Hello Kitty vs. Mobile Suit Gundam

Epic crossover pits Mobile Suit Gundam against giant Hello Kitty in space

Contributed by
Screen Shot 2017-08-16 at 8.21.50 PM.png
Elizabeth Rayne
Mar 30, 2019

If there’s one thing you never knew you needed in your life, it’s a Hello Kitty of huge proportions. In space. Facing off against Amuro Ray’s shocked and terrified face (at least behind the helmet of RX-78).

Because this year marks the 40h anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam and Hello Kitty’s 45th birthday, even though she still looks like she’s five in human years, their overlords Bandai and Sanrio are doing the most out-there collaboration ever. Meaning, Gundam vs. Hello promotional campaigns will be plastered all over Japan—and the internet.

It kind of makes sense if you think about it. Zeon wanted independence from Earth, and Hello Kitty, however kawaii she might be, is an Earthling.

Bandai and Sanrio will make sure this promotion invades every platform you could possibly think of. There will be stickers dedicated to the clash of characters on messaging app LINE, posters, merch, a “real mystery solving game” that will give fans a chance to win ultracool prizes this summer, and film shorts that could possibly destroy your childhood.

The animated shorts are kind of like visual fan fiction imagining what it would be like if Hello Kitty entered the world of Mobile Suit Gundam. The first one starts in Kitty’s painfully cute world, where she’s just watching TV and eating a couple cookies until the TV starts talking to her. She’s weirded out. Somehow you get the feeling that Hello Kitty doesn't watch much sci-fi.

Editor’s note: We really tried to find an English translation, but one doesn’t exist in this universe…yet.

When the TV suddenly switches out the creepy face for RX-78 blasting the crap out of the universe, Kitty gets angry. Kitty gets revved up. Kitty has to rocket into to his world and take him on.

Of course, Amuro thinks the fireball coming for him is just another mecha with an alien trick up its mechanical sleeve, so the way he reacts when he realizes it’s an enormous cartoon cat staring him down.

This should be your warning to never, ever change the channel on Hello Kitty.

(via io9)

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Bandai
Tag: Sanrio
Tag: Hello Kitty
Tag: Mobile Suit Gundam
Tag: gundam
Tag: anime

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: anime
Tag: Mobile Suit Gundam
cowboy-bebop-mars2
Which anime series boasts the best version of a terraformed Mars?
Michelle Villanueva
Dec 3, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: gundam
Tag: Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative)
Screen Shot 2018-08-17 at 11.40.34 AM
The first teaser for Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative) is pure mecha goodness
Josh Weiss
Aug 17, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: gundam
Tag: Mobile Suit Gundam
Mobile Suit Gundam AGE
Gundam is suiting up for its own live action movie
Benjamin Bullard
Jul 5, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: anime
Tag: Sanrio
Sanrio Boys - My Melody Keychain
Sanrio Boys isn't afraid to flip the script on traditionally masculine roles
Brittany Vincent
Mar 31, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0