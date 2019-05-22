Watch: Get a look at the Big Bad in Epix's upcoming series, Pennyworth

It's just about two months away from the launch of Pennyworth, EPIX's 10-episode period drama about the early years of future Wayne family butler Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon). To date, we've gotten some nice glimpses of Bannon's scrappy take on the young, recently retried SAS soldier version of Alfred, but not so much whom he's scrapping against.

Luckily, SYFY WIRE is here to remedy that with an exclusive look at Lord Harwood, the first-season baddie embodied by actor Jason Flemyng (X-Men: First Class). In this first extended reveal of the character, we see the Lord hosting a ritzy dinner party for the secret Raven Society when his henchwoman, Bet Sykes (Paloma Faith), makes an impressive entrance.

Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth in Pennyworth (Credit: EPIX)

What exactly Harwood and his Raven Society are up to remains a mystery, but at the winter TCAs, co-creator/executive producer Bruno Heller, teased that the unraveling of just what it is, and how it works, would be the spine of the seasonal arc.

"It’s really the story about a country on the brink of civil war and the Raven Society is one side of what is going to become a much more intense conflict," he said.

Set in 1960s London, Pennyworth presents an alternate version of the cosmopolitan city and how Alfred spent his youthful years having his own adventures before he comes into the employ of the Wayne family in America.

Pennyworth drops on July 28 at 9 p.m.ET/PT on EPIX.