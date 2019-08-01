Eternals: Angelina Jolie trained with swords and ballet to prepare for role as Thena

We're still more than a year away from the release of Eternals (the second entry in Phase 4 of the MCU), but Angelina Jolie is already 100 percent committed to the role of Thena. Speaking with USA Today, the actress revealed her intensive training regimen for the superhero film, which encompassed "everything from swords to ballet." In particular, the character's abilities include (but are not limited to) super-strength, teleportation, telekinesis, and the power to conjure illusions.

"She's a warrior. I'm going to have to work very hard to give the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Thena they deserve," Jolie said.

Similar to the Inhumans, the Eternals (created by Jack Kirby) split off of the human race eons ago. They were created via genetic experiments undertaken by the Celestials. In the comics, the Eternals, who made their home in the capital city of Olympia, were oftentimes mixed up with the Greek deities on Mount Olympus. For example, Thena was most often associated with Athena, despite the fact that they were two separate entities. The constant confusion on the part of humanity led to war between the Eternals and the Greek gods.

Credit: Marvel Comics

"What's really moving to me is that they want to see me strong," added Jolie about her kids. "It's less to see me in a film, but they're just happy I will be strong and having fun."

Helmed by Chloé Zhao (The Rider), the highly-anticipated comic book movie co-stars Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh). The plot is said to revolve around their constant skirmishes with the Deviants, an evil sister race also created by the Celestials.

Eternals opens in theaters everywhere Nov. 6., 2020. Jolie next appears as Maleficent in Mistress of Evil (out Oct. 18), the sequel to the Disney villain's standalone movie from 2014.