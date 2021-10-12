'Eternals' to explore 'very creation of the Marvel Universe,' says Kevin Feige in new footage

And on the seventh day, Feige rested. It's time to meet your maker with a new featurette for Chloé Zhao's Eternals movie. In addition to showing how the titular race of advanced alien beings have helped guide humanity along for the last 7,000 years, the film will also dive into "the very creation of the Marvel Universe itself," teases Kevin Feige.

Extremely fitting since the video is titled "In the Beginning" — a reference to the very first words of the Old Testament that chronicle the creation of the universe.

While we've seen "gods" in the MCU before (i.e. Thor, Odin), we have yet to see the full power of truly omnipotent beings like the Celestials — first mentioned in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 — who created the Eternals and instructed them to protect Earth from monsters known as Deviants. If the Deviants aren't involved, the Eternals are strictly prohibited from intervening, which explains why they didn't lend a hand in the struggle against Thanos during Infinity War and Endgame.

"Audiences will be discovering the origin of the MCU through the mythology of the Celestials," Zhao teased to Fandango this week. "I think by the end of the film, we will have a new understanding of planet Earth’s relationship with the cosmos, and also with her own inhabitants."

Watch below:

Video of &quot;In The Beginning&quot; Featurette | Marvel Studios’ Eternals

"I'm excited for [audiences] to learn new MCU mythologies, and to push the Marvel Cinematic Universe forward for the fans," Zhao continued during her conversation with Fandango. "Also, I'm excited for audiences to explore some of the existential questions that we as humans have pondered since the dawn of time."

Feige echoes that sentiment in the featurette above when he states that the movie's impact on the larger comic book mythos "will be nothing less than redefining." It's a pretty big claim to make, but not exactly hyperbole when you plan on pulling back the curtain on the very origins of reality as we know it.

Eternals will introduce us to the grand architects of the MCU when the movie hits the big screen on Friday, Nov. 5.