Kit Harington's character in Eternals revealed at D23

One month after officially launching the film at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel gave us another sneak peek at Eternals during the Disney Studios presentation at D23 Expo.

The cast of Eternals joined Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige on stage to make some major casting announcements. The big surprise came in the form of Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), who will be joining the film as the Black Knight, aka Dane Whitman. In the comics, Whitman holds a masters degree in Physics and he wants to use this knowledge for good but the legacy of the Black Knight gets in the way. As one can expect, being a knight comes with certain advantages, like being an absolute legend with hand-to-hand combat and a sword (even if the sword is cursed)! While Whitman isn't an Eternal himself, he ends up having more than one connection to the ancient species.

By the time the Black Knight joins the Eternals, he finds himself in a bit of a romantic quandary with Sersi and Crystal. Gemma Chan's (Crazy Rich Asians) long-rumored involvement with Eternals has finally been confirmed, as she will play the lead character, Sersi. The actress also played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel earlier this year, giving her the rare distinction of being an actor who has played two different characters in the MCU.

On Twitter, Chan shared the news on Twitter, writing that she "couldn't be happier to be coming back to the MCU to play this iconic character and to work with this incredible group of people adding that she's incredibly excited to play such an iconic character." Her involvement was rumored back in August but now that we finally have confirmation, we can all breathe again! Sersi is a member of the Eternals, an ancient race who arose out of some experiments done by an even older race known as the Celestials.

Eternals is based on the comic of the same name by Jack Kirby; a kind of psychedelic masterwork of 1970s wonder, at least that's how we would describe it! Sersi is at least 5,000 years old but we'd swear she doesn't look a day over 4,000. Sersi hails from Olympia, Greece and is best known for turning the crewman of Odysseus into pigs after they, well, behave like pigs! Point is, Sersi is not someone you want to mess with.

It was also confirmed that Barry Keoghan (American Animals) will be playing Druig. Here's a close-up of everyone on stage together, you can get a peek at the concept art for each character too!

Other cast members present were Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, Bryan Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Angelina Jolie. The entire crew received a standing ovation from the audience.

This story is still developing. Be sure to keep up with SYFY WIRE as we bring you the most from D23 Expo this weekend!