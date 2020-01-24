Watch Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani's superhero diet finally brought to justice by cakes

Training to be a superhero is hard work. Taxing work. Even if it pays off in aesthetic dividends like it did for Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani — whose recent shirtless progress pictures took the rowdy, thirsty internet by storm — joining the MCU is no joke, especially if, like the comedian and actor, one has a love of carbs and junk food. Thankfully, the actor is off set now — no longer Kingo for director Chloé Zhao’s upcoming sci-fi superhero joint — which means that maybe, just maybe he can let himself go. Just a little.

That’s what happened on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, when the host ambushed the actor with a smorgasbord of earthly delights that could tempt even an interstellar hero. While Nanjiani was relatively quiet about the production of Eternals, which had a strange halt last year, saying only that he “finished, got back, yesterday,” he was clear that his diet has been going on for “over a year.” So when he broke, he broke hard.

Take a look at this pure, unfiltered joy:

Video of Kumail Nanjiani Has Pizza &amp; Cake for First Time in a Year

Pizza IS really good, Kumail. With cakes floating around his head like mystical Infinity Stones, one of the newest additions to the MCU allowed himself a lapse from his superhero diet — so if any keen-eyed Marvel fans spot a scene in which Kingo has some frosting on his lips, it’s likely something that was done in reshoots.

Or maybe it’ll just be a different part of the long-reaching film’s timeline. Nanjiani recently explained that the "epic" Eternals “spans thousands of years. So it’s really not like any of the other Marvel movies.”

Eternals is scheduled to bring its cosmic powers to theaters on Nov. 6.