Latest Stories

The Island
Tag: Fangrrls
47 thoughts we had while watching The Island
The Turning Mackenzie Davis Finn Wolfhard
Tag: Movies
The Turning's Mackenzie Davis wants you to bring your own fears to the movie
Pinocchio
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Robert Zemeckis directing Pinocchio remake; Anaconda reboot slithers foward
san junipero
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: The fashion utopia of 'San Junipero'
Kumail Nanjiani surrounded by cakes
More info i
Source: ABC
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Watch Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani's superhero diet finally brought to justice by cakes

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jan 24, 2020

Training to be a superhero is hard work. Taxing work. Even if it pays off in aesthetic dividends like it did for Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani — whose recent shirtless progress pictures took the rowdy, thirsty internet by storm — joining the MCU is no joke, especially if, like the comedian and actor, one has a love of carbs and junk food. Thankfully, the actor is off set now — no longer Kingo for director Chloé Zhao’s upcoming sci-fi superhero joint — which means that maybe, just maybe he can let himself go. Just a little.

That’s what happened on Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, when the host ambushed the actor with a smorgasbord of earthly delights that could tempt even an interstellar hero. While Nanjiani was relatively quiet about the production of Eternals, which had a strange halt last year, saying only that he “finished, got back, yesterday,” he was clear that his diet has been going on for “over a year.” So when he broke, he broke hard.

More Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani: The Eternals will be the ‘most sci-fi’ & ‘epic’ Marvel movie yet
Kumail Nanjiani
New Marvel star Kumail Nanjiani unveils Etern-abs and the internet goes interstellar

Take a look at this pure, unfiltered joy:

Pizza IS really good, Kumail. With cakes floating around his head like mystical Infinity Stones, one of the newest additions to the MCU allowed himself a lapse from his superhero diet — so if any keen-eyed Marvel fans spot a scene in which Kingo has some frosting on his lips, it’s likely something that was done in reshoots.

Or maybe it’ll just be a different part of the long-reaching film’s timeline. Nanjiani recently explained that the "epic" Eternals “spans thousands of years. So it’s really not like any of the other Marvel movies.”

Eternals is scheduled to bring its cosmic powers to theaters on Nov. 6.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Kumail Nanjiani
Tag: Eternals
Tag: Marvel

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker