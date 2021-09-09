'Eternals' place in the Marvel timeline confirmed: Post-Endgame, around events of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

The official trailer for Chloé Zhao's long-awaited Eternals movie confirmed that the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight (Game of Thrones' Kit Harrington), asks why the titular race of god-like aliens didn't aid in the fight against Thanos, and Sersi (Captain Marvel's Gemma Chan) explains that the Eternals cannot interfere with human affairs unless the Deviants are somehow involved. Bit of a cop-out answer, but there you are. Thanks to the latest issue of Empire Magazine, we now know that the story is also set around the same time as Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was obviously the first MCU project to grapple with the ramifications of the Blip.

Speaking with Empire, producer Nate Moore explained that the events of Infinity War and Endgame — as well as the Eternals' inaction that allowed both films to happen — are part of a larger thematic exploration of humanity. "Is human nature good, evil, or somewhere in-between?" he mused. If we're being fair, the plot really kicks off 7,000 years in the past when the Celestial-created defenders first came to Earth and helped human beings realize their full potential.

Who else had "ancient aliens" on their MCU bingo card?

"Captain America was a story that we got to expand as we spent more time with Steve Rogers," Moore continued. "Black Panther was a character who we got to introduce in Civil War, then smash open his world in [his solo] film. Eternals is starting from a dead stop. We're creating a different type of mythology that has never been explored before with Marvel by introducing 10 new characters, all of whom are completely new to audiences. That's a big thing to break off and chew."

Eternals is slated to hit theaters everywhere Friday, Nov. 5.