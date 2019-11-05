Report: Unidentified object temporarily halts 2nd unit production on Marvel's Eternals

An unidentified object found on the set of Marvel's upcoming Eternals movie abruptly halted production of the ensemble superhero epic.

The object in question, which has not been publicly identified, was found on the film's second unit production location on Spain's Canary Islands, according to Entertainment Tonight. Initial reports stated that stars Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie were evacuated, but per ET, none of the film's principal cast were on set at the time.

However, the crew was evacuated until an investigation was completed, and the area was again deemed safe to resume production.

The film, which will be helmed by director Chloe Zhao, is based on a comic series created by Jack Kirby back in 1976 that follows a group of immortal beings created to defend Earth against their evil counterparts, the Deviants. With relatively little comic backstory to go on, however, it's unclear how the film will factor into the larger MCU. Although it's being speculated it could reveal how superheroes came to be in the first place.

What is known is that the Phase 4 entry will feature an all-star cast, including Angelina Jolie, Bryan Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, as well as former Game of Thrones actors Richard Madden and Kit Harington. Along with the diverse roster of characters, the film will further its representation by featuring a gay, married superhero.

Eternals will reign over theaters starting Nov. 6, 2020.