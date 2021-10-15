Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani shows off his finger gun powers in first clip from Chloé Zhao's epic Marvel film

The dreaded Deviants don't stand a chance against the Eternals in the first official clip from Chloé Zhao's Marvel Cinematic Universe project, which opens in theaters early next month. Set during an early age in human history, the sequence shows Ikaris (Richard Madden), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) taking out one of their lizard-like enemies.

In addition to showing how the advanced race of alien beings work together to save the day, the clip also takes the time to establish Ridloff's character — who has the power of super-speed — as the first deaf superhero in the MCU.

"I shoot sh** from my hands," Nanjiani joked during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live when asked about Kingo's powers. "I got to work and I was like, 'How do I shoot?' And Chloé was like, 'Finger guns!' I was like, 'Chloé, that's so goofy.' She's like, 'No, it's gotta be finger guns. I promise it'll look cool.' And so, I felt stupid for six months doing this every day and it looks pretty cool [with all the visual effects]!"

The actor was right to listen to the director's instincts because Zhao would go on to win Best Director and Best Picture for Nomadland at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Watch the clip below:

Video of “Run!” Official Clip | Marvel Studios’ Eternals

Zhao shares screenplay credit with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. The two Firpos conceived of the story upon which the script is based. Gemma Chan (Sersi), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Barry Keoghan (Druig), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Salma Hayek (Ajak), and Angelina Jolie (Thena) play the rest of the Eternals. Kit Harington rounds out the ensemble cast as a human named Dane Whitman who, in the comics, becomes a hero known as Black Knight.

Billed as Marvel Studios' most ambitious film to date, Eternals arrives on the big screen Friday, Nov. 5. "It's opening on [my father's] birthday," Hayek also said on Kimmel. "He thought I did it on purpose. I'm like, 'Yes, dad. Happy birthday to you.'"

Eternals will mark the third new Marvel Studios film this year, after Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Pre-order ticket sales for Eternals are tracking ahead of both those films a few weeks out from release, with Deadline reporting Eternals has seen AMC's biggest advance ticket sales yet for 2021. The film will be followed shortly by Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will wrap up Marvel Studios' 2021 theatrical slate on December 17.