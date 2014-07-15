Eureka's Colin Ferguson cast as The Vampire Diaries' big bad Season 6 villain

Eureka’s very own Colin Ferguson is about to sink his teeth into the juicy role of The Vampire Diaries’ new big bad season-six villain.

Mystic Falls will face yet another threat when The Vampire Diaries debuts its upcoming sixth season in October in the form of Canadian actor Ferguson (fresh from a stint as the villainous Williams in Syfy's Haven) who has been cast in the role of Tripp. TV Line reports that he’ll play the head of a community militia who will “do anything to protect his town.”

The Vampire Diaries’ executive producer Julie Plec took to Twitter yesterday and revealed which character Tripp will butt heads with the most:

He's in town to give Sheriff Forbes a run for her money. #TVD — julieplec (@julieplec) July 14, 2014

Which is kinda appropriately funny, since Colin Ferguson played the role of Sheriff Jack Carter during Eureka's five-season run, from 2006 to 2012.

Tripp won’t be the only character to cause mischief for our heroes: Actress Gabrielle Walsh has been cast in the “shady” role of Sarah, who will also make her premiere in the show’s sixth season’s very first episode.

The sixth season of The Vampire Diaries premieres on Oct. 2 at 8/7c on The CW.

Are you guys excited to see Colin Ferguson back again in the role of another villain?

(via TV Line)