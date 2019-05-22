Every Disney Renaissance period song, ranked

There's no such thing as a bad Disney song. Some are just better than others.

Disney Animation's Renaissance period was a decade-long stretch that saw the revival of the fabled studio under the leadership of CEO Michael Eisner and Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg. During that period, the House of Mouse put out some of its best work, beginning with 1989's The Little Mermaid, and continuing through The Rescuers Down Under (1990), Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), The Lion King (1994), Pocahontas (1995), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), Hercules (1997), Mulan (1998), and Tarzan (1999). And without a doubt, we best remember these movies for their music.

With live-action/CGI remakes of Aladdin and The Lion King hitting theaters this year, Beauty and the Beast having been remade in 2017, and a live-action Mulan scheduled for 2020, it's clear that Disney understands how beloved these films remain. And while some people will never get on board with remakes of their childhood favorites, these movies' overall success will hinge in large part on whether they nail the tunes.

To mark these upcoming films, we've decided to rank all of the original songs from the Renaissance period. There are… a lot of them. So we have to put forth some rules before we begin.

For one, only songs sung by characters as a musical number within the film count for this list. That means, tragically, that songs such as Phil Collins' "You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan and "The Circle of Life" from The Lion King aren't in the running. That whittles the list down to 48 songs, which is somewhat more manageable, though still pretty expansive. Also, please note that the only film in Disney's Renaissance period without a song on this list is The Rescuers Down Under (1990), as no one in this often underrated sequel actually sings.

