Up, up and away: Every Superman TV show, ranked

For almost 70 years on television, Superman has entertained audiences by leaping tall buildings in a single bound and saving Lois Lane from almost every danger imaginable. The DC hero has arguably found more opportunities for success on the small screen than he has on the silver one, which may account for why his popularity endures with no sign of ever slowing down.

Superman & Lois, the CW’s latest series based on DC characters, is poised to further the Man of Steel’s already-impressive legacy. The much-anticipated show premieres this week and gives us a Superman unlike any we have seen before, as Tyler Hoechlin’s alter ego is now a husband and father trying to save the world for his children and protect them from the dangers within it.

Judging by the show’s trailers, it is one of the most expensive and ambitious Superman series ever attempted — and a welcome “what if?” scenario for both fans and the hero to explore. In time for the series’ debut, here’s a ranking of every live-action and animated show starring the Last Son of Krypton. (Since Superman & Lois is brand new, only a few episodes were available to screen and we decided it was unfair to judge/rank this show with such a limited sampling.)