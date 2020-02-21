Everybody’s Freaking Out About: The Clone Wars premiere and... toast in Animal Crossing

Welcome to Everybody's Freaking Out About! Since everything these days is either a spin-off or a reboot, we thought we'd do the same with this week's edition. We're here to give you a look at all the things fans were freaking out about over the past week. Strap in!

We're digging into the things that really stuck in fandom's collective craw — the things that had fans all-caps-key-smashing in anger, joy, excitement, or some combination of those things. There were probably tears. No, scratch that, there were definitely tears.

This week, honorable mention goes to the new Westworld trailer that looks, as expected, snazzy as hell. But it didn’t capture the internet’s adoration the same way our other two topics did. We’ll mainly be focusing on the new Animal Crossing announcements and — drum roll, please — the season premiere of Star Wars: The Clone Wars!