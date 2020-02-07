Everybody's Freaking Out About: Huge Marvel news and Star Wars spin-off rumors

Welcome to Everybody's Freaking Out About... Since everything these days is either a spin-off or a reboot, we thought we'd do the same with our What's Everybody Mad About This Week?! series. We're here to give you a look at all the things fans were freaking out about over the past week. Strap in!

We're digging into the things that really stuck in fandom's collective craw — the things that had fans all-caps-key-smashing in anger, joy, excitement, or some combination of those things. There were probably tears. No, scratch that, there were definitely tears.

This week, the internet was all-in on Disney properties, including Marvel and Star Wars. Let's punch it!