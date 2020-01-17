Everybody’s Freaking Out About: Morbius in the MCU, that Flash bombshell, and Smash's new DLC

Also on Monday, we got a first official look at Morbius via an unexpected trailer drop. Folks were surprised, to say the least. We got bats. We got blood. We got Jared Harris. We got Matt Smith as Hunger. And, oh, yeah, we got Jared Leto as Morbius, the Living Vampire.

I'll be honest: I totally forgot they were making a Morbius movie. So I was definitely not expecting to wake up and look at Jared Leto's face first thing on a Monday morning. Life catches you off guard sometimes.

The mere existence of said Morbius trailer, though, pales in comparison to the internet’s reaction to a certain cameo at the end. That cameo would be the appearance of Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes, aka The Vulture, whom we haven't seen since he was imprisoned at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

This is wild on more than one level, y'all.

So. The Vulture will play a part in Morbius. How large a part is yet unknown — who's to say we didn’t just see the entire extent of his role in the movie? — but Vulture's appearance is significant for two reasons.

One, this might indicate that Morbius, the Living Vampire is, in fact, a part of the MCU. That's a big deal. (More on the legal questions about all that in a moment.)

And two, if Morbius is, in fact, part of the MCU, then Vulture and Morbius' coexistence (as well as Venom's in the Sony Marvel universe and Mysterio in the MCU) seems to potentially indicate the future creation of the Sinister Six. In Marvel's comics, the Sinister Six are, yes, six villains who also happen to be major baddies in Spider-Man's rogues' gallery. The makeup of those six villains has changed throughout time, but Mysterio, Vulture, Morbius, and Venom have all been associated with the group at one point or another.

As for the legal mumbo-jumbo of all these crossovers, things get a little complicated when different Marvel characters play in the same sandbox. We saw the manifestation of this in August 2019 when news broke that Sony and Marvel Studios (Spider-Man's corporate co-parents) couldn't agree on what to do with Tom Holland's webslinger. Sony threatened to pull the character from the Marvel Studios-run MCU, prompting panic from fans worldwide.

Of course, Sony and Marvel's various millionaire execs eventually made nice and returned Spidey to his spot amongst the Avengers, but this new Sony/Marvel Studios crossover in the Morbius trailer raises some new questions about that Spidey kerfuffle.

If Morbius (a Sony-owned character, much like 2018's eponymous Venom) exists in the same universe as an MCU character such as Vulture (owned by Marvel Studios, aka Disney), then this might be confirmation of even more corporate crossover in the future.

Even more potential crossover confirmation comes from a brief shot in the trailer, too. (People were excited about this one.) As Leto's titular character is walking down the street, we can see some graffiti of Spider-Man on the wall, but it's painted over with "MURDERER," indicating that Spider-Man exists in the same universe as Morbius and that the world has, in fact, turned against Spidey post-Mysterio's trick at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

So much to unpack. And so much more time to go before we get any confirmation. Hang in there, guys.