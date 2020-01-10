Everybody's Freaking Out About: New Pokémon, American Horror Story, and the Ben Solo Challenge

Welcome to the first installment of Everybody's Freaking Out About... Since everything these days is either a spin-off or a reboot, we thought we'd do the same with our What's Everybody Mad About This Week?! series. We're here to give you a look at all the things fans were freaking out about over the past week. Strap in!

We're digging into the things that really stuck in fandom’s collective craw — the things that had fans all-caps-key-smashing in anger, joy, excitement, or some combination of those things. There were probably tears. No, scratch that, there were definitely tears.

This week, for instance, people really cared about Joaquin Phoenix's acceptance speech for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama at the Golden Globe Awards, but not enough, I think, for me to write too much about it here. No, there are other matters afoot. Much more intense matters.

This week, everyone's freaking out about: Some fun new Pokémon announcements, The Good Place's triumphant (final) return, American Horror Story's not-so-miraculous renewal, and the Ben Solo Challenge. Let's go, gang!