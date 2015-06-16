Evil John Connor tries to kill Sarah in intense new clip from Terminator: Genisys

A new clip from Terminator: Genisys has been release, showing off a whole lot more of that school bus chase we’ve already glimpsed in the trailers.

The new pre-sequel to the seminal sci-fi franchise picks up with a young Sarah Connor (Emilia Clarke), as she and her Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) shake up the timeline we know and love from the first two films. The footage here focuses on the school bus chase across a bridge (which is in the modern-day, it’s worth noting), as Sarah and Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) get taken for a ride by a brand new killing machine.

So who is out to get the time-traveling power couple? None other than their future son John Connor (Jason Clarke), who in this version of the story, has been turned into some kind of super-Terminator (maybe?). Regardless, we know he’s been sent back in time with some super powers and a grudge to take out his dear ol’ mom.

We still don’t know much about the timeline of this movie, aside from the fact that some of it will be set in the 1980s era of the original film. This clip does confirm reports that they’ll be visiting the modern day at some point, and judging by the level of action, it’d stand to reason this is in or around the climax.

Check out the footage below and let us know what you think:

Terminator Genisys opens July 1, 2015.

(Via Collider)