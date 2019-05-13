Luke Cage and Westworld vets fight dark forces in first freaky teaser for CBS' 'Evil'

Supernatural threats better watch their back because Harlem's Power Man and a member of the family that owns Westworld are on the case! Both Mike Colter (Netflix's Luke Cage) and Katja Herbers (HBO's Westworld) star in Evil, a psychological mystery series that explores the harsh battle between science and religion.

Coming soon to CBS, the show was created by Rob and Michelle King, the husband-wife creative duo behind television hits like The Good Wife and its current spinoff, The Good Fight. Herbers stars as Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist who is skeptical about forces beyond our comprehension. Nevertheless, she'll investigate supposed possessions with the help of David Dacosta (Colter), a priest-in-training and a contractor/carpenter (perhaps a direct reference to Jesus' vocation?).

Watch the first freaky teaser below:

Video of Teaser For Evil On CBS

With a pair of ideologically different characters at the center of the story, the show is almost certainly trying to channel the iconic Scully-Mulder dynamic of The X-Files. Don't be surprised if we get a monster (or in this case, demon) of the week, as Dacosta attempts to convince Bouchard of the otherworldly, while the latter searches for a more rational and scientific explanation.

Evil co-stars several genre alums such as Michael Emerson (Lost), Aasif Mandvi (A Series of Unfortunate Events), and Brooklyn Shuck (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). The two Kings will write and executive-produce the series.

There's no premiere date for Evil just yet, but if we're receiving teasers like this, you can probably expect to see it hit the airwaves soon.