Evolution ends. 12 Days of X-Men Day 12: Dark Phoenix (2019)

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jun 8, 2019

Welcome back to 12 Days of X-Men!

Starting Monday, May 27, we'll be revisiting a different X-Men movie each day leading up to the premiere of Dark Phoenix on Friday, June 7. We'll be discussing each film's plot and best moments as well as its place in the expanding universe of X-Men movies.

Today, it all comes to an end, 'cause we're talking about Dark Phoenix. This is it: the last X-Men movie under the Fox watch. Farewell, School for Gifted Youngsters! It's been cool walking your halls and, heh, marveling (HEH!) at all the powers on display.

But now we think we have to talk about Jean.

Listen below.

Subscribe now to Days of Marvel!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

