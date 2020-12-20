Ex-CIA Director John Brennan admits Navy pilot UFO footage is "eyebrow raising"

Is the truth really out there?

Not since the heyday of UFO mania and paranoia in the '60s and '70s has there been so much attention spent on the subject of extraterrestrial craft buzzing our planet. These past few years, it seems like there's been a steady swarm of declassified Pentagon documents, Navy pilot testimonials, and video flight images of strange craft performing gravity-defying maneuvers fueling the public's imagination and belief in flying saucers from another world.

Now in a new interview with ex-CIA Director John Brennan, who presided over the intelligence agency under President Obama for four years, the former chief chimed in on the startling UFO videos released by the Pentagon, and offered his thoughts on how the CIA might approach the brushes with aerial oddities.

Credit: DOD

"I’ve seen some of those videos from Navy pilots, and I must tell you that they are quite eyebrow-raising when you look at them," he told George Mason University’s Mercatus Center in a new podcast. "You try to ensure that you have as much data as possible in terms of visuals and also different types of maybe technical collection of sensors that you have at the time.

"Also, I believe, it’s important to reach out into other environments and find out, were there any type of weather phenomena at that time that might have, in fact, created the appearance of the phenomenon that you’re looking at? Were there some things that were happening on the ground, or other types of phenomena that could help explain what seems to be quite a mystery as far as what is there?"

Brennan goes on to assert that it's vital for professional analysts to not go into this particular ype of challenge by rejecting types of possibilities or believing in advance that it is certainly either X, Y, or Z.

'You really have to approach it with an open mind, but get as much data as possible and get as much expertise as possible brought to bear," he added. "When people talk about it, is there other life besides what’s in the States, in the world, the globe? Life is defined in many different ways. I think it’s a bit presumptuous and arrogant for us to believe that there’s no other form of life anywhere in the entire universe. What that might be is subject to a lot of different views.

"But I think some of the phenomena we’re going to be seeing continues to be unexplained and might, in fact, be some type of phenomenon that is the result of something that we don’t yet understand and that could involve some type of activity that some might say constitutes a different form of life."

These uncanny aircraft videos by Navy fighter pilots reporting close encounters with Unidentified Aerial Phenomena encompassed eight incidents occurring between June 27, 2013, and February 13, 2019, according to the Defense Department's official authentication of them this year.

We may never know the truth of what these weird unknown machines might be, whether some secret military technology or actual visitors from beyond, but keep watching the skies and retain an open mind just in case E.T. is real!