Exclusive: A classic detective game scores visionary revamp in IDW's Clue: Candlestick

The classic whodunnit board game featuring a manor house mired in murder suspects including Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, and Professor Plum first originated in the UK back in 1949 where it was marketed by Waddingtons under the name Cluedo.

Parker Brothers licensed this addictive detective amusement for the American market as Clue that same year and its arrival was an instant hit.

Now, celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2019 and deserving of its honored place in family game night history, IDW Publishing is releasing a new comic series reimagining the beloved tabletop diversion titled Clue: Candlestick — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive peek inside.

Written, drawn, lettered, and colored by Dash Shaw, the comic book auteur and creator of the acclaimed animated film My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea, this mystery-infused, three-issue miniseries launches May 22.

Every one of your favorite guilt-ridden characters return in Shaw's brand-new brain twister series adapted from the timeless detective game. Clue: Candlestick is riddled with a manic mansion-ful of puzzles, secrets, and lies, and everyone’s a suspect with a variety of murder weapons ready for speculation and inspection.

"In this scene (below), we're introduced to the main cast of Clue," Shaw tells SYFY WIRE. "Throughout the series, we'll check in with each of the characters. Intrinsically with Clue there is a realism, because it's a murder-mystery, coupled with a dry humor, which I associate with New Yorker-style gag comics. So I'm trying to draw in a style that can move between these two spaces in an interesting and I hope funny way."

"Dash is a master storyteller and his abilities are on full display here in Clue: Candlestick," IDW associate publisher David Hedgecock explains to SYFY WIRE. "The approach Dash has taken with this book really challenges the way comics can engage the reader in unfolding a mystery narrative. I am so excited for people to experience this book and unravel the story Dash has so craftily laid before us!"

Step into our exclusive preview of Clue: Candlestick #1 in the full gallery below, then roll the dice and tell us if you'll try and solve this intriguing miniseries' mystery.