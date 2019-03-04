Exclusive: Aquaman makes an epic splash at new Warner Bros. Studio Tour exhibit

Warner Bros. and DC's exceptionally entertaining Aquaman movie made a sizable splash in the global box office ocean, swimming across the Seven Seas to rake in $1.139 billion clams. This past week it was revealed that Aquaman 2 is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 16, 2022 with all the principals involved, guaranteeing a return engagement for Jason Momoa's charismatic King of Atlantis.

To help celebrate the superhero film's tidal wave of goodwill with adoring fans, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is unveiling a spectacular new Aquaman walk-through exhibit that will inject guests in the watery world of the universal mega-hit and SYFY WIRE has a special exclusive preview of what's to come.

Credit: Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

Starting Tuesday, Mar. 5, an added stop on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood will include a fresh Aquaman destination as a stunning new component of its DC Universe: The Exhibit, along with the alluring Wonder Woman attraction.

The brand-new interactive event presents a treasure of authentic props, impressive sets, and sparkling costumes worn by Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson and others in director James Wan's epic adventure, Aquaman. This intimate gathering of actual screen-used items is located on the first floor of the Warner Bros. The archive also replicates the underwater wonderland by recreating pivotal scenes including the Sunken Galleon, where fans get up close and personal with the detailed clothes that adorned Willem Dafoe (Vulko) and Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry), and the Ring of Fire, reliving the thrill of the churning undersea clash between Aquaman (Momoa) and King Orm (Patrick Wilson).

Guests will also have the opportunity to sit upon the iconic Dead King’s Throne to roleplay as the King or Queen of Atlantis for a photo op souvenir.

Credit: Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

“The new Aquaman exhibit is a unique experience that celebrates the most iconic and memorable scenes of the film," WBSTH marketing director Gary Soloff tells SYFY WIRE. "Additionally, our set designs are more immersive, and we’ve included opportunities for guests to be engaged with the props. We’re excited to welcome guests to enjoy a journey through the underwater world of Atlantis.”

Sprinkled across the entire exhibit, visitors will discover an enticing assortment of Atlantean artifacts, noble costumes, and handcrafted accessories worn by Momoa, which all explain the evolution from his land-born human upbringing as Arthur Curry to his regal arrival as Aquaman, King of the Seven Seas. Rounding out the experience will be a display of costumes and props belonging to Mera (Amber Heard), Arthur’s mother Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), father Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison), the angry avenger Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), and King Orm (Patrick Wilson).

Video of WBSTH Aquaman Exhibit Timelapse

Check out more legendary images of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood's new Aquaman exhibit in the full gallery below, then tell us if you'll play hookey from work tomorrow and attend the Grand Opening on Mar. 5.