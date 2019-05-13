Exclusive: Girl power goes galactic in Boom!'s Firefly: The Sting graphic novel

Spawned from Joss Whedon's short-lived, cult space western, Boom! Studios' refreshing line of Firefly comics has hit the afterburner since last fall with the debut of Greg Pak and Dan McDaid's flagship title, then expanding into March's Firefly: Bad Company #1, which explored the origins of Christina Hendricks' wily Saffron character.

Now Saffron and the sassy, resourceful women of Serenity are blasting off into a super shiny space heist akin to director Gary Ross' female caper flick, Ocean's 8, in a crime spree of galactic proportions. Firefly: The Sting buzzes into comic shops in November 2019 and SYFY WIRE is aligning itself with Browncoats from coast to coast in delivering an exclusive first look at this rousing thriller.

Credit: Boom! Studios

Here Boom! is again partnering with 20th Century Fox Consumer Products for an all-new original graphic novel penned by New York Times bestselling author Delilah S. Dawson (Sparrowhawk, Star Pig) and accomplished artists Pius Bak (The Magicians: Alice’s Story) and Rodrigo Lorenzo (WWE: Undertaker — Rise of the Deadman).

The storyline finds Saffron, the mysterious grifter who first captured the hearts of Firefly faithful (as well as the accidental hand in marriage to Captain Mal Reynolds) back in the 2002 Firefly episode "Our Mrs. Reynolds," with a bold new scam for the ages.

She returns to the Serenity to recruit the ship's women to accompany her on a historic heist that has extreme personal stakes for all involved. The cunning con artist joins forces with Zoë, Inara, Kaylee, and River to pull off the biggest theft in the ‘Verse and eager readers can only guess at what could possibly go wrong!

Credit: Delilah Dawson/Boom! Studios

Dawson is a master at juggling multiple creative projects but here in the Firefly universe her particular talents seem to be primed for liftoff.

“‘A him gets noticed, a her gets ignored.’ That's the quote from Ocean's 8 that really captured my imagination. I love that idea—that women can use our occasional invisibility as a superpower.” said Dawson in a statement. “I've been a Firefly fan since I saw Serenity in the theater in 2005 and rushed out to buy the DVD set that night, and it's been a pure joy cracking open each of these unique, powerful women to see what she desires, what she fears, and how far her loyalty to Mal can stretch. Have you ever wondered what Zoë, Kaylee, Inara, and River would do without a single man in the picture? Thanks to Saffron's wiles (and threats), you're about to find out.”

Credit: Pius Bak/Boom! Studios

Self-taught Lithuanian illustrator and concept artist Pius Bak is providing interior pages for Firefly: The Sting with Lorenzo and is known for his exceptionally detailed work and strong compositions.

"I'm excited to work with Delilah S. Dawson and Rodrigo Lorenzo on this fun, new story within the Firefly universe, tackling the different elements of a Western and a heist all in one book,” said Bak in an official statement.

Credit: Rodrigo Lorenzo/Boom! Studios

Spaniard Rodrigo Lorenzo has recently worked on the comic book-inspired TV spots for the NBA Playoffs Heroes Wanted campaign and has done illustration work for numerous WWE series for Boom! Studios.

“As science fiction lover, I feel honored to have the chance to be involved with this project.” said Lorenzo. “I am really happy with the idea of getting deep into this genre, and I hope to show the strong passion I have always had for this universe.”

Firefly: The Sting lands in retail outlets on November 13 and showcases a main cover by artist Marco D’Alfonso (Miles Morales: Spider-Man). Will you join Saffron and her all-female gang as they rocket into their illegal odyssey?