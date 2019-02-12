Latest Stories

Super Mario Maker 2 screengrab
Nintendo Direct: Super Mario Maker 2, Link's Awakening remake among mountain of upcoming games announced
Gaiman TCA Amazon
TCAs: The Good Omens cast and crew reveal release date, Cumberbatch casting, and more
LOTR via Warner Bros on YouTube sourced 2019
Amazon: LOTR series has ‘no timetable’; The Expanse lands this year; ‘Power’ adaptation charges up; more
Chris Pratt
Development news: Chris Pratt takes on sci-fi epic Ghost Draft, J.J. Abrams launching new series, more
bb1_105_03092018_ea_0103
Aidan Gillen in Project Blue Book

Exclusive clip: Actor Michael Imperioli joins Project Blue Book for an enigmatic arc

Tara Bennett
Feb 12, 2019

There's a familiar face joining the Project Blue Book world during Tuesday night's episode, "The Green Fireballs" — actor Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos). 

The Emmy-award winning actor, who played Christopher Moltisanti in the classic mob drama, joins Blue Book tonight as Rizzuto, a soldier at the White Sands Missile Base who crosses paths with Dr. Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Captain Quinn (Michael Malarkey) as they investigate green fireballs reported near several military bases. 

We've got an exclusive look at Rizzuto's introduction:

With the news of the series renewal this week, audiences will have to see if this new guy sticks around for the long haul narrative. 

To go even further into the episode, be sure to download SYFY WIRE's official Project Blue Book podcast on "The Green Fireballs" right after the new episode airs at 11p EST/PST with guests: creator/co-executive producer David O'Leary, showrunner Sean Jablonski and actor Michael Malarkey (Quinn).

