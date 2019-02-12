Exclusive clip: Actor Michael Imperioli joins Project Blue Book for an enigmatic arc

There's a familiar face joining the Project Blue Book world during Tuesday night's episode, "The Green Fireballs" — actor Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos).

The Emmy-award winning actor, who played Christopher Moltisanti in the classic mob drama, joins Blue Book tonight as Rizzuto, a soldier at the White Sands Missile Base who crosses paths with Dr. Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Captain Quinn (Michael Malarkey) as they investigate green fireballs reported near several military bases.

We've got an exclusive look at Rizzuto's introduction:

Video of Project Blue Book: Sneak Peak &quot;The Green Fireballs&quot; (Season 1, Episode 6) | HISTORY

With the news of the series renewal this week, audiences will have to see if this new guy sticks around for the long haul narrative.

To go even further into the episode, be sure to download SYFY WIRE's official Project Blue Book podcast on "The Green Fireballs" right after the new episode airs at 11p EST/PST with guests: creator/co-executive producer David O'Leary, showrunner Sean Jablonski and actor Michael Malarkey (Quinn).