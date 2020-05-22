Peek inside 'experimental playground' of Star Trek: Short Treks in exclusive Blu-ray clip

CBS All Access scored a satisfying hit last year with the sophomore outing of Star Trek: Discovery and recent news of its spin-off series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, again starring Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Number One, has set the Trekkie fandom base ablaze with anticipation.

In the wake of that stellar announcement, and high hopes that Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 will arrive sometime later this year, CBS and Paramount Home Entertainment are delivering another treat in the form of Star Trek: Short Treks (June 2). This engaging new Blu-ray set is loaded with nine standalone tales set in the outer space realm of Discovery — and SYFY WIRE is presenting an exclusive clip from one of its "making of" bonus feature documentaries.

Set phasers on stun and take a peek:

Video of Star Trek: Short Treks - &quot;The Making of Short Treks&quot; (Blu-ray &amp; DVD Special Feature)

The 10 brief companion films, both animated and live-action, rolled out as solo tie-ins to the characters and relationships introduced in the first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, and offer a way to expand the mythology via intimate glimpses into the lives and loves of Starfleet officers and their fellow crew members.

Now collected together for the first time and loaded with over 50 minutes of exclusive special material, Star Trek: Short Treks targets key themes and characters that inhabit Star Trek: Discovery and the expansive Trek universe.

Credit: CBS/Paramount Home Entertainment

Short Treks includes three U.S.S. Enterprise-centric films showcasing Star Trek: Discovery: Season Two favorites Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn; all four original shorts starring Rainn Wilson (Harry Mudd), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Doug Jones (Commander Saru) and Aldis Hodge (Craft); and the first two animated toons from Star Trek territory with riveting animation never seen before in the vast Star Trek franchise.

Star Trek: Short Treks arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, June 2 from CBS and Paramount Home Entertainment.