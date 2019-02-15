Exclusive: The Walking Dead asks, 'Zombie or Whisperer?' in clip from next episode

It’s time to play everyone’s favorite game: Zombie or Whisperer? The rules are simple. Is the attacking creature a mindless, raised-from-the-dead zombie, or is it a murderous human in a zombie costume? The trick is to figure it out before you are bitten or stabbed. Either way, you will become a zombie.

In this SYFY WIRE-exclusive clip from Sunday night's The Walking Dead episode, the newest group of survivors – Kelly (Angel Theory), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Magna (Nadia Hilker) – are debating whether or not it was appropriate to leave their post. Suddenly they are set upon by a slavering beast. The group must decide… Zombie or Whisperer?

Video of The Walking Dead Preview: Zombie - Or Whisperers?- Attack | SYFY WIRE



The episode, titled “Omega,” airs Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. on AMC. Expect to see a new arrival at the Hilltop open up about the leader of a group of mask-wearing savages, and a search party set out on a daring mission to find two missing friends. The episode was written by Channing Powell and directed by David Boyd.