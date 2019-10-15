Exclusive: Creepshow teases terrifying living scarecrow in 'The Companion' sneak peek

Shudder's adaptation of Creepshow into an anthology show has been met with resounding critical acclaim so far, as each episode's two segments dismember and delight in equal measure. The horror-focused streaming service debuted the series back in September and has already featured big names in the genre like Greg Nicotero, Josh Malerman, Rob Schrab, Adrienne Barbeau, and Tobin Bell. Those are some bona fides.

Now the show is pressing on to disgusting and terrifying new horizons, like a Jeepers Creepers-meets-Dark Harvest riff that looks to take the effect work into a creepy botanical direction. That's because SYFY WIRE can present a first look at the fourth episode of the show's first season, which kicks off with “The Companion.” Who is this companion? Well, take a look at the sneak peek below and get your fill of him.

Check it out:

Video of Creepshow &quot;The Companion&quot; Sneak Peek

The episode, directed by David Bruckner from Matt Venne's adaptation of Joe R., Kasey, and Keith Lansdale's short story, is all about a scarecrow come to life. And he's after the kid that awakened him.

Harry (Logan Allen), runs, stumbles, and falls flat on his face in this clip — all chased by a murderous scarecrow with powerful tendrils and an unrelenting dedication to freaking him out. The episode, which looks like a classic monster caper, also stars Afemo Omilami, Carey Jones, Voltaire Council, Dylan Gage, and Addison Hershey.

The Creepshow segment is paired with “Lydia Layne’s Better Half,” from director Roxanne Benjamin and writer John Harrison (with a story by Harrison and Greg Nicotero), which is about a manslaughter gone wrong. Well, more wrong than your usual manslaughter. Lydia (Tricia Helfer) sort of killed someone...and then got trapped in an elevator with their body. This psychological nightmare is a little Edgar Allan Poe, a little classic TV bottle episode, and stars Danielle Lyn, Michael Scialabba, and Jordan Patrick.

Creepshow's fourth episode premieres on Shudder on Oct. 17 at 9:00 PM ET.