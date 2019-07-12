Exclusive: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance reveals Inside the Epic Return to Thra

Jim Henson’s imaginative, beautiful, and scary (maybe too scary) 1982 fantasy film The Dark Crystal has been getting a lot of love recently with the announcement of its star-studded Netflix prequel, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Now that prequel is getting its own comic book and video game, but also a written history documenting its long road of production. Yes, a book. Remember books?

Titled The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance - Inside the Epic Return to Thra, the making-of book by Daniel Wallace features a foreword by producer and The Jim Henson Company CEO Lisa Henson along with all the insight fans could want about how Henson, designer Brian Froud, and director Louis Letterier kept the cult property alive and vibrant over its journey to the small screen.

Showcasing interviews you won’t find anywhere else with cast and crew members, concept art, set photos, and designs of the creatures that make Dark Crystal what it is, the book should be a must-have for every die-hard Henson fan. And now SYFY WIRE can exclusively unveil the book’s gorgeous cover. Take a look:

Source: Insight Editions

The $50 book goes on sale this November. Additionally, the classic lore text for the series, The World of Dark Crystal, is getting a new edition this October, back in print after over a decade away, full of nerdy details and behind-the-scenes magic.

Fans of all things Dark Crystal can have a blast at SDCC, which will feature plenty of panels and booths about the property, including a signing with Henson at Booth 3721 on Saturday the 20th.