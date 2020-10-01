The Dark Crystal Bestiary Bright Schezz and Riddit
Source: Insight Editions
Exclusive: The world of The Dark Crystal lives on in these pages from its definitive Bestiary

Contributed by
Jacob Oller
Oct 1, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Tag: The Dark Crystal
Tag: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
Tag: Exclusives

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance might be done at Netflix, but that doesn't mean the scrappy, lovely, puppety world of Jim Henson's 1982 film Dark Crystal is over. The series' ambitious 10-episode run may stand alone, cliffhangers and all, but it'll stand as a testament to the lush universe crafted for the saga. While fans wait to find out what form the series will next take, they can enjoy a new book from Insight Editions that takes the universe just as seriously: The Dark Crystal Bestiary: The Definitive Guide to the Creatures of Thra.

The Bestiary, from artist and original conceptual designer Brian Froud protégé Iris Compiet alongside writer Adam Cesare, comes with a foreword from Froud and his equally accomplished wife, Yoda-crafter Wendy Froud. It also includes more than 200 gorgeous illustrations of the wide variety of creatures in Thra. And not like a regular art book, but as if Thra were a place biologists took expeditions to and recorded scientific journals about. SYFY WIRE has six exclusive images from the book — covering everything from a cute little Riddit to a gigantic Seedle.

Check them out:

The Dark Crystal Bestiary Title Page
Source: Insight Editions
The Dark Crystal Bestiary Seedle
Source: Insight Editions
The Dark Crystal Bestiary Mullip and Three-Eyed Crudder
Source: Insight Editions
The Dark Crystal Bestiary Hooyim and Muskie
Source: Insight Editions
The Dark Crystal Bestiary Crystal Skimmer
Source: Insight Editions
The Dark Crystal Bestiary Bright Schezz and Riddit
Source: Insight Editions
No better way to assuage the loss of the Netflix series than by diving into a book that takes the world to heart so seriously. Lore fans never dreamed of is in here — things like how to combat a Three-Eyed Crudder infestation or why young Muski make nice pets. Those looking to keep the Dark Crystal dream alive need look no further.

The Dark Crystal Bestiary: The Definitive Guide to the Creatures of Thra is out on Oct. 13 for $26.99 and is available for pre-order now.

 

Tag: The Dark Crystal
Tag: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
Tag: Exclusives

