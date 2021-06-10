Fear the Walking Dead: There’s something more terrifying than walkers in exclusive cold open for Season 6 finale

We’re more than a decade into The Walking Dead franchise on television, and wrapping up the sixth season of spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead. But in our exclusive clip of the finale’s opening scene, it turns out there’s still a few new things out there that might be even more terrifying than a shambling horde of walkers.

That new threat? As fans likely guessed, that’d be the looming launch of a missile designed to take out city-sized chunks of the country for an even fresher fresh start than the end of the world itself provided. The episode, which marks the 16th installment in FTWD’s sixth season, is aptly titled “The Beginning.”

AMC teases that the episode finds the survivors desperately scrambling to live out the destruction on their own terms. The cold open clip follows a young woman who sees the missile launch, and does everything she can to escape it with her child, despite challenges of both the natural and unnatural. Because, yeah, that thing in the sky is scarier than just about anything else at a certain point.

Check out the opening scene of Fear the Walking Dead's Season 6 finale below:

Video of Opening Minutes of &#039;The Beginning&#039; Season 6 Finale | Fear the Walking Dead

The current season of FTWD has found Morgan (Lennie James), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and the gang dealing with a dangerous new group led by charismatic cult-ish leader Teddy (John Glover). The doomsday group has been laying the groundwork for a dangerous play that will basically bring about a full nuclear reset, and the deck seems to be more than stacked against Morgan’s efforts to stop it.

So is this the end of the world (again)?

We'll see when the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday night on AMC.