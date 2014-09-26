Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
JUSTL_Cv34_combo_C1_0.jpg

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Justice League #34

Contributed by
Host head shot
Aaron Sagers
Sep 26, 2014

Supes and Lex are still on villain clean-up duty over in the pages of the Justice League, but their methods could push them to extremes that endanger their closest allies. Meanwhile, new recruit Jessica Cruz/Power Ring has become a dark prophet and is going to force the League to face their own fears -- which might prepare them for a nasty new threat. Available from DC Comics on October 1, the "Injustice League" story arc wraps up with issue #34. And we have an exclusive peek at the issue, titled "Unlikely Allies." The story is written by Geoff Johns with art by Scott Kolins and Andrew Dalhousewhich. Take a look before you get the book.

JUSTL_Cv34_ds.jpg
JUSTL_34_1.jpg
JUSTL_34_2.jpg
JUSTL_34_3.jpg
JUSTL_34_4-5.jpg
JUSTL_Cv34_1_25_var.jpg
JUSTL_Cv34_open_order_var.jpg
JUSTL_Cv34_combo_C1.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: justice league

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: