EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Justice League #34

Supes and Lex are still on villain clean-up duty over in the pages of the Justice League, but their methods could push them to extremes that endanger their closest allies. Meanwhile, new recruit Jessica Cruz/Power Ring has become a dark prophet and is going to force the League to face their own fears -- which might prepare them for a nasty new threat. Available from DC Comics on October 1, the "Injustice League" story arc wraps up with issue #34. And we have an exclusive peek at the issue, titled "Unlikely Allies." The story is written by Geoff Johns with art by Scott Kolins and Andrew Dalhousewhich. Take a look before you get the book.