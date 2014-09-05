Exclusive: First look at new Batman Beyond 2.0 story arc

It's Bat to the future with Chapter 32 of Batman Beyond 2.0. In the new story arc of the digital first comic, Rewire is out of Arkham and Ghoul is back on the streets and selling modified Joker toxin. Can things get any worse? You can bet on it, because Inque is back and more powerful than ever.

Written by Kyle Higgins and Alec Siegel, with art by Thony Silas, color by Guy Major and cover by Matteo Scalea and Moreno Dinisio, Batman Beyond 2.0 Chapter 32 is available for download tomorrow, Sept. 6. But Blastr has an exclusive look at it today. Check it out and download the comic tomorrow via the DC Comics App, Readdcentertainment.com, iBooks, comiXology.com, Google Play, Kindle Store and Nook Store. If you're more a print fan, Chapter 32 will be collected in Batman Beyond Universe 14, which contains digital comic chapters 29-32 and will hit stands Sept. 24.