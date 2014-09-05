Latest Stories

NASA MADCAT shapeshifting plane wing
Tag: Science
Bye, Transformers: NASA's new airplane wing can morph into almost anything
doug jones in pan's labyrinth
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: I Trapped the Devil gifts new trailer; Guillermo del Toro co-writing Pan’s Labyrinth book; more
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Tag: Movies
Disney confirms X-Men team getting 'perfect sendoff,' New Mutants still on release slate
Jordan Peele Twilight Zone
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 4/3/19: Between science and superstition
BMB2.032SF Cover_1.jpg

Exclusive: First look at new Batman Beyond 2.0 story arc

Contributed by
Host head shot
Aaron Sagers
Sep 5, 2014

It's Bat to the future with Chapter 32 of Batman Beyond 2.0. In the new story arc of the digital first comic, Rewire is out of Arkham and Ghoul is back on the streets and selling modified Joker toxin. Can things get any worse? You can bet on it, because Inque is back and more powerful than ever. 

Written by Kyle Higgins and Alec Siegel, with art by Thony Silas, color by Guy Major and cover by Matteo Scalea and Moreno Dinisio, Batman Beyond 2.0 Chapter 32 is available for download tomorrow, Sept. 6. But Blastr has an exclusive look at it today. Check it out and download the comic tomorrow via the DC Comics App, Readdcentertainment.com, iBooks, comiXology.com, Google Play, Kindle Store and Nook Store. If you're more a print fan, Chapter 32 will be collected in Batman Beyond Universe 14, which contains digital comic chapters 29-32 and will hit stands Sept. 24.

 

BMB2.032SF Cover.jpg
BMB2_32_300-003_HD.JPG
BMB2_32_300-004_HD.JPG
BMB2_32_300-005_HD.JPG
BMB2_32_300-006_HD.JPG
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Batman
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Batman Beyond

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: