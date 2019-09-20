Exclusive: Glimpse how Project Blue Book is raiding Area 51 in Season 2

It's been a big week for UFOs!

If you haven't been keeping up, the U.S. Navy confirmed that videos released, and investigated, by Tom DeLonge, founder of the To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (and former Blink-182 band member), were legit “U.S. military videos of unidentified aerial phenomenon.” The videos were heavily featured in the first season of DeLonge's HISTORY series, Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation (which was just picked up for a second season), so it's a huge milestone for any government agency to actually acknowledge footage of UFOs, much less that their servicemen were involved in any sightings.

Will that kind of candor mean possible leniency for the 2.1 million people that have RSVP'd on Facebook for the long-planned "Storm Area 51" event in Roswell, New Mexico happening today? We highly doubt it, because no matter how many people show up to attempt run past the fences of the heavily guarded government compound, there's no way the U.S. military is going to reveal, or spill anything more than what they've let the public know already.

Which means we'll have to find comfort in the truths that already lie out there, in the gray area between fiction and non-fiction. And that's a perfect segueway to HISTORY's Project Blue Book, which is currently shooting its second season in Vancouver right now. As teased at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, the show will tackle Area 51 head-on as it sends Dr. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey) out into the desert to explore the origin mysteries of the rumored UFO crash site.

To tip our hat to today's raid, and the upcoming Project Blue Book storyline, we've got an exclusive look at #HyneQuinn in Season 2 just outside of those notorious gates right around when the original event supposedly occured.

HISTORY's Project Blue Book tackles mysterious Area 51 in Season 2 - Exclusive Photo (Credit: HISTORY)

Just how much the pair will discover, we'll have to wait and see when Project Blue Book returns in early 2020.